Moldovan Election Scandal: Millions Funneled by Fugitive Businessman
Moldovan authorities revealed that Ilan Shor, a pro-Russian businessman on the run, has allegedly funneled $24 million to sway public opinion in the presidential election and EU referendum. The police chief stated that the funds were transferred via Russia's Promsvyazbank, though Shor denies any criminal actions.
Moldovan authorities have accused Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman with pro-Russian ties, of funneling $24 million to influence national proceedings. The funds were reportedly directed towards affecting public opinion in the country's presidential election and a key referendum on EU membership.
Police chief Viorel Cernauteanu disclosed at a press briefing that these financial transactions were executed through Russia's Promsvyazbank. This revelation has sparked significant concern over the integrity of Moldova's electoral process.
Despite these allegations, Shor maintains his innocence, rejecting claims of any unlawful activities. The situation underscores persistent tensions and influences as Moldova navigates its geopolitical alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
