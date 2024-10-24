Moldovan Election Scandal: Millions Funneled by Fugitive Businessman

Moldovan authorities have accused Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman with pro-Russian ties, of funneling $24 million to influence national proceedings. The funds were reportedly directed towards affecting public opinion in the country's presidential election and a key referendum on EU membership.

Police chief Viorel Cernauteanu disclosed at a press briefing that these financial transactions were executed through Russia's Promsvyazbank. This revelation has sparked significant concern over the integrity of Moldova's electoral process.

Despite these allegations, Shor maintains his innocence, rejecting claims of any unlawful activities. The situation underscores persistent tensions and influences as Moldova navigates its geopolitical alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)