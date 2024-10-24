Left Menu

Ex-PM Najib Razak's Apology Over 1MDB: A Plea for Innocence

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak issued an apology for his role in the 1MDB scandal, while maintaining his innocence. He expressed regret for the incident and cited previous attempts to probe 1MDB. Najib faces multiple trials and is reportedly seeking to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:26 IST
Najib Razak

In a surprising turn of events, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has publicly apologized for his involvement in the infamous 1MDB financial scandal, while simultaneously asserting his innocence.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, involving the misappropriation of over $4.5 billion, has warranted investigation from authorities across at least six countries. Najib, who established the fund in 2009, was convicted for corruption and money laundering charges in 2022, receiving a reduced 12-year sentence after a royal pardon.

Najib expressed deep regret over the scandal's occurrence during his tenure, emphasizing that he had initiated inquiries into 1MDB concerns. However, Najib contends that key transfers were executed without his knowledge, attributing the funds he received to political donations from Saudi Arabia. He remains embroiled in multiple ongoing graft trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

