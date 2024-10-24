Ex-PM Najib Razak's Apology Over 1MDB: A Plea for Innocence

In a surprising turn of events, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has publicly apologized for his involvement in the infamous 1MDB financial scandal, while simultaneously asserting his innocence.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, involving the misappropriation of over $4.5 billion, has warranted investigation from authorities across at least six countries. Najib, who established the fund in 2009, was convicted for corruption and money laundering charges in 2022, receiving a reduced 12-year sentence after a royal pardon.

Najib expressed deep regret over the scandal's occurrence during his tenure, emphasizing that he had initiated inquiries into 1MDB concerns. However, Najib contends that key transfers were executed without his knowledge, attributing the funds he received to political donations from Saudi Arabia. He remains embroiled in multiple ongoing graft trials.

