International Romance Leads to Financial Scandal in Assam
Four individuals, including a woman linked to a Pakistani national, were arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district over suspicious financial activities. The investigation was triggered by unusual foreign deposits. Multiple bank-related items were seized, unveiling an international affair leading to the arrests.
- Country:
- India
Four individuals, encompassing a woman reportedly married to a Pakistani national, have been detained in Assam's Sonitpur district, according to the police. The arrests followed a complaint about dubious financial dealings, said a high-ranking officer.
Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha disclosed that a probe was initiated after significant atypical foreign deposits were observed in a family's bank account from Borjhar village, Tezpur. 'Following a bank's grievance, we unearthed numerous alarming findings,' he stated.
The key suspect, a woman who returned from Dubai on December 5, faced arrest alongside three others related to the financial dealings. While her accomplices were immediately placed under judicial custody, the woman was remanded in police custody by a local tribunal.
During a questioning session, the woman admitted to her relationship and marriage with a Pakistani man on February 25. Her foreign travel history was uncovered amid inquiries, confirmed the SSP.
Authorities confiscated 44 ATM cards, 17 bank passbooks, cheque books, and additional documentation from the four suspects tied to the suspected financial offenses.
Another officer mentioned that the woman encountered the Pakistani via Facebook, subsequently traveling to Dubai. She was later remanded by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tezpur, on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
