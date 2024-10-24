Cyclonic Storm Dana Disrupts Life in Jharkhand: Schools Closed, Elections Affected

Parts of Jharkhand are bracing for heavy rainfall as Cyclonic Storm Dana is likely to hit the region starting Thursday night. An 'orange' alert has been declared, with expected rainfall ranging from 115mm to 204mm, sparking concerns over the impact on daily life and scheduled activities.

The Kolhan region, including West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, and East Singhbhum districts, is expected to be the worst affected, prompting the closure of all schools in these areas on Friday. The storm is predicted to bring not only heavy rain but also thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 60 kmph.

In addition to educational disruptions, the approaching cyclone threatens the political scene ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. Authorities have mobilized disaster response teams and caution has been advised across several districts, as they prepare for the storm that is forecasted to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha, with winds up to 120 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)