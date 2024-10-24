Putin's Stance on North Korean Troops in Russia
President Vladimir Putin addressed reports regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, emphasizing that implementing the partnership treaty with Pyongyang was Russia's concern. He also shifted the focus to Western arms support to Ukraine as a factor in the escalating conflict.
President Vladimir Putin commented on reports about North Korean troops being stationed in Russia, asserting that it is Moscow's prerogative to decide how to proceed with its partnership treaty with Pyongyang.
Putin did not refute the presence of North Korean troops, further addressing the situation regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine.
He claimed that it was not Russia, but the Western supply of weapons to Kyiv, that contributed to the escalation of the war in Ukraine.
