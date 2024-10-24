Left Menu

Beyoncé Lends Star Power to Kamala Harris Campaign

Beyoncé is expected to appear in Houston supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. Harris has adopted Beyoncé's 2016 track 'Freedom' as an anthem, highlighting key themes such as freedom and reproductive rights. The event aims to emphasize the Democratic campaign's focus on countering restrictive abortion laws.

Beyoncé is anticipated to make a high-profile appearance in Houston, hometown of the superstar, in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, insiders revealed. This strategic move seeks to spotlight Harris' advocacy for freedom, positioning it as central to her election bid.

Kamala Harris has utilized Beyoncé's track 'Freedom' from her 2016 album 'Lemonade' as an anthem in her rallies. This focuses on reproductive rights, including opposition to Texas' abortion laws, as part of her campaign against Donald Trump. Individuals discussing the event have requested anonymity while the Harris campaign remains tight-lipped.

Beyoncé's history of supporting Democratic figures is long-standing. She performed at Barack Obama's inaugural ball and for Hillary Clinton's pre-election event. Speculation about her possible appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago arose but remained unverified. Harris has continued to use 'Freedom' to underline her campaign message of safeguarding freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

