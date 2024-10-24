Left Menu

SAD Withdraws from Punjab Bypolls Amid Religious Controversy

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has withdrawn from the upcoming bypolls in Punjab following a decision by the Akal Takht declaring its leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, guilty of religious misconduct. This decision, made after discussions among the SAD's leadership, underscores ongoing tensions within the party.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will not participate in the November 13 bypolls for four assembly seats in Punjab, as announced by party leader Daljit Singh Cheema. This decision emerged from an urgent meeting held by the party's working committee and district presidents in Chandigarh.

The announcement follows the Akal Takht's decision to declare SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as 'tankhaiya,' or guilty of religious misconduct, dashing his hopes for temporary relief. Cheema explained that an unresolved complaint against the SAD remains pending at the Akal Takht.

Despite SAD's plea for Badal to contest the Gidderbaha bypolls, the directive from the Akal Takht was clear: Badal must abstain from candidacy. This comes after the Akal Takht's earlier decision, which found Badal, a former deputy chief minister, guilty over past administrative decisions. He is now required to provide a written explanation and seek forgiveness for alleged misdeeds.

By-elections are slated in 48 constituencies across 15 Indian states, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

