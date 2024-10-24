Left Menu

Mumbai Gears Up for Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Election Commission has urged voters in Maharashtra to verify their details and polling stations ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. A special campaign has successfully registered over 38,000 new voters, particularly those aged 18. Final voter lists will be published soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a call to action for voters in Maharashtra, reminding them to verify their names and polling stations in preparation for the state assembly elections on November 20.

In a detailed release, Sanjay Yadav, Mumbai district collector and additional district election officer, reached out to voters in 10 assembly seats under his jurisdiction, emphasizing the availability of voter information on the official website and through helplines.

Highlighting the success of a targeted awareness campaign, the release noted the registration of 38,325 new voters, with a major focus on young citizens who have recently reached voting age. The final voter list is set to be made public shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

