Mumbai Gears Up for Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a call to action for voters in Maharashtra, reminding them to verify their names and polling stations in preparation for the state assembly elections on November 20.

In a detailed release, Sanjay Yadav, Mumbai district collector and additional district election officer, reached out to voters in 10 assembly seats under his jurisdiction, emphasizing the availability of voter information on the official website and through helplines.

Highlighting the success of a targeted awareness campaign, the release noted the registration of 38,325 new voters, with a major focus on young citizens who have recently reached voting age. The final voter list is set to be made public shortly.

