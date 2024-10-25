Moldova's presidential election and EU referendum were marred by massive bribery, according to pro-European President Maia Sandu. She accused fugitive businessman Ilan Shor of channeling $39 million to sway voters toward the pro-Russian side.

Despite the allegations, Sandu refuses to call for a new election, opting instead for a November 3 runoff to secure her second term. She urged Moldovans to express their true democratic will free from corruption.

The Moldovan judiciary has been called upon to address the accusation. Meanwhile, Russian interference and manipulation through mobile apps were employed to influence votes, despite the Kremlin's denial.

