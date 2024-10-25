Bribes and Votes: Moldova's Electoral Turmoil
Moldova's president Maia Sandu reported election corruption involving $39 million from businessman Ilan Shor. She insists on advancing to a runoff election on November 3. Authorities confirmed a scheme aimed at influencing elections against the pro-Europe side. Sandu emphasized EU integration and challenged the judiciary to tackle bribery.
Moldova's presidential election and EU referendum were marred by massive bribery, according to pro-European President Maia Sandu. She accused fugitive businessman Ilan Shor of channeling $39 million to sway voters toward the pro-Russian side.
Despite the allegations, Sandu refuses to call for a new election, opting instead for a November 3 runoff to secure her second term. She urged Moldovans to express their true democratic will free from corruption.
The Moldovan judiciary has been called upon to address the accusation. Meanwhile, Russian interference and manipulation through mobile apps were employed to influence votes, despite the Kremlin's denial.
