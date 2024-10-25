Left Menu

Ramaswamy Calls for Election Day as National Holiday

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, advocates for single-day nationwide voting with mandatory ID for voters, opposing early voting. Speaking in Arizona alongside Donald Trump, he encourages Republicans to navigate existing rules to win elections, while invoking American historical sacrifices and emphasizing American exceptionalism and unity for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Vivek Ramaswamy, a politician and former entrepreneur, has voiced strong opposition to early voting, advocating instead for a single-day nationwide vote on Election Day, observing it as a national holiday with mandatory government-issued IDs for all voters.

Addressing an election rally in Arizona with former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy encouraged Republicans to engage with early voting despite personal reservations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to current electoral systems to instigate change. He drew parallels between current electoral challenges and the sacrifices of the American founding fathers.

Ramaswamy rallied for unity and American exceptionalism, comparing Trump to historical figures like George Washington, and urged the restoration of the American dream by overcoming divisions, asserting that such a spirit has historically led to the country's greatest achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

