Hurriyat Seeks Peaceful Talks with BJP-Led Government

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed readiness to engage with India’s BJP-led central government for resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully. He emphasized dialogue over war, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance at the BRICS Summit. Recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir underline the urgent need for peace.

The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, announced on Friday the separatist coalition's willingness to engage with the BJP-led central government for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue. The announcement highlights a potential shift towards dialogue in the volatile region.

Speaking at a congregation in the Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Farooq recalled the group's foundational advocacy for peaceful resolution, stating that even 30 years on, their stance remains unchanged. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the BRICS Summit endorsing dialogue and diplomacy for conflict resolution.

Farooq also stressed the need for investigations into the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, such as those in Ganderbal and Baramulla, which resulted in multiple fatalities. The Hurriyat leader emphasized the importance of addressing these violent incidents to foster peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

