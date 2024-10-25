Lula's Recovery: Back in Action Post-Head Injury

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in stable condition after undergoing medical exams on Friday. This follows a head injury sustained the previous weekend that necessitated the cancellation of his official trip to Russia.

Medical reports indicate that President Lula is cleared to continue his administrative responsibilities in Brasilia. However, he is scheduled for additional medical tests in five days to monitor his recovery.

While Lula was expected to attend the United Nations COP16 summit in Colombia on Monday, it remains uncertain if he will proceed with the trip pending medical advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)