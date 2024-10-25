Political Shift: Former Congress Leader Supports Rival in Palakkad Bypoll
In a surprising political maneuver, former Youth Congress leader A K Shanib withdraws from the Palakkad Assembly bypoll to support Left independent candidate P Sarin. Shanib's decision, influenced by a strategy to consolidate secular votes, follows his protest against the Congress leadership's candidate selection process.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, A K Shanib, ex-Youth Congress leader, has announced his withdrawal from the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Instead, he has pledged support to Left independent candidate P Sarin. This move comes after Shanib expressed dissatisfaction with his former party's selection process.
Following a strategic meeting with Sarin, Shanib revealed his intention to campaign for the independent candidate, despite refraining from officially joining the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Sarin, also an ex-Congress leader, had urged Shanib to step down to prevent a split in secular votes.
The bypoll was called due to Congress MLA Shafi Parambil's election to the Lok Sabha. Shanib accused opposition leader V D Satheesan of orchestrating maneuvers that inadvertently favored the BJP. Similar allegations were echoed by Sarin before his departure from the Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Congress Leader Shot Dead Amid Family Feud in Ujjain
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leadership, Alleges Widespread Corruption
Goa assembly Speaker dismisses disqualification petition filed by Congress leader against 8 MLAs of party who joined BJP in 2022.
Congress Leadership Engulfed in Land Scandal Controversy
Congress Leader Faces Extortion Allegations in Uttar Pradesh