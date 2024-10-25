Political Shift: Former Congress Leader Supports Rival in Palakkad Bypoll

In a dramatic turn of events, A K Shanib, ex-Youth Congress leader, has announced his withdrawal from the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Instead, he has pledged support to Left independent candidate P Sarin. This move comes after Shanib expressed dissatisfaction with his former party's selection process.

Following a strategic meeting with Sarin, Shanib revealed his intention to campaign for the independent candidate, despite refraining from officially joining the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Sarin, also an ex-Congress leader, had urged Shanib to step down to prevent a split in secular votes.

The bypoll was called due to Congress MLA Shafi Parambil's election to the Lok Sabha. Shanib accused opposition leader V D Satheesan of orchestrating maneuvers that inadvertently favored the BJP. Similar allegations were echoed by Sarin before his departure from the Congress.

