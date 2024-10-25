Left Menu

Bharat Ratna Controversy Surrounds Lalu Prasad

A poster demanding Bharat Ratna for RJD president Lalu Prasad has sparked ridicule from Bihar's ruling NDA, citing his criminal record. Despite criticism, the RJD insists on his impact on social justice. The Congress offers a neutral response, while similar demands have previously arisen for other politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:37 IST
A controversial poster has emerged in Bihar, demanding the Bharat Ratna for RJD president Lalu Prasad. The poster, criticized by the ruling NDA, cites the former chief minister's checkered past. Signed by an RJD SC/ST cell official, it proclaims Prasad as a "Messiah" and "Our God."

NDA leaders, including JD(U) and BJP spokespeople, have derided the demand, pointing to Prasad's history of corruption and legal troubles. Currently out on bail, Prasad has been convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, disqualifying him from elections.

Despite the backlash, the RJD staunchly defends Prasad's legacy, crediting him with empowering marginalized communities in Bihar. The Congress, an ally of the RJD, responded diplomatically, acknowledging Prasad's widespread support while citing previous calls for the Bharat Ratna for other political figures like Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

