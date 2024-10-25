MNS Leader's Ambitious Plan: Reuniting Thackeray Cousins

Bala Nandgaonkar, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced his willingness to mediate between the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj. He expressed this intent on Friday amidst filing his nomination for the Shivadi assembly seat in Mumbai.

Nandgaonkar, speaking to reporters, stressed that he had successfully brokered peace between the Thackerays in the past and was open to doing so once more if given the opportunity. Despite his allegiance to the MNS, he remains a strong supporter of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Known as a 'giant killer' for defeating Chhagan Bhujbal in the 1990s, Nandgaonkar switched allegiance from the Shiv Sena to the MNS after Raj Thackeray's fallout with Uddhav. With election campaigns in full swing, the MNS has announced more than 50 candidates for the 288 available seats ahead of the state assembly elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)