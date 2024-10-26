Court Ruling on Mail-in Ballots Sparks Election Law Debate
A U.S. appeals court ruled against post-Election Day mail-in ballots in Mississippi. The decision challenges Mississippi's five-day grace period and raises questions about similar practices in 20 states. The matter may escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court amid a contentious political atmosphere.
A recent decision by a U.S. appeals court has deemed the acceptance of mail-in ballots received after Election Day illegal, directly impacting states like Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana within the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' jurisdiction.
This ruling, seen as a victory for Republicans, has cast uncertainty on the mail-in voting practices of approximately 20 states, as the ongoing debate over election integrity intensifies across the nation. The court has left it to a lower court to determine the next steps, opting to maintain the status quo ahead of the significant November 5 election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.
In this high-stakes election cycle, differing views on mail-in ballots continue to drive litigation across various states, with many eyeing the U.S. Supreme Court as the ultimate arbiter. The situation in Virginia, where a federal judge halted the removal of voters from rolls, adds another layer of complexity to the voting rights struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Seeks ED's Response on Partha Chatterjee's Bail Plea
Trump's Legal Battles: A Supreme Court Showdown Looms
Uttar Pradesh Government Challenges Convict's Premature Release in Supreme Court
Supreme Court to Hear Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Plea: The Scorpion on Shivling Controversy
Supreme Court Rejects Sensational COVID-19 Vaccine Side-Effects Plea