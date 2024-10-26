Court Ruling on Mail-in Ballots Sparks Election Law Debate

A recent decision by a U.S. appeals court has deemed the acceptance of mail-in ballots received after Election Day illegal, directly impacting states like Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana within the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' jurisdiction.

This ruling, seen as a victory for Republicans, has cast uncertainty on the mail-in voting practices of approximately 20 states, as the ongoing debate over election integrity intensifies across the nation. The court has left it to a lower court to determine the next steps, opting to maintain the status quo ahead of the significant November 5 election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

In this high-stakes election cycle, differing views on mail-in ballots continue to drive litigation across various states, with many eyeing the U.S. Supreme Court as the ultimate arbiter. The situation in Virginia, where a federal judge halted the removal of voters from rolls, adds another layer of complexity to the voting rights struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)