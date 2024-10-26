Left Menu

France's Fiscal Roadmap: Balancing Deficit and Growth

French Finance Minister Antoine Armand emphasizes reducing France's public deficit to 5% of GDP by 2025 amid Moody's warning. He highlights the importance of fostering growth for debt control and clean energy investments. Armand also stresses global cooperation against non-market trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:13 IST
In the wake of Moody's recent credit rating warning, French Finance Minister Antoine Armand declared reducing the public deficit to 5% of GDP by 2025 as a top fiscal priority. He stressed the need for growth to manage debt and bolster clean energy investments.

Addressing the media at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, Armand emphasized proactive measures taken by France to handle debt concerns. He highlighted the newly unveiled budget plan as a crucial step towards the country's public finance consolidation.

While refraining from commenting on potential U.S. tariffs, Armand advocated for global cooperation to counter non-market trade policies. He echoed the importance of coordinating international responses to such practices to prevent further economic disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

