Dravidian Ideals: Shield Against Oppression
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized those opposed to the concept of Dravidianism, asserting it has consistently combated caste-based oppression and championed social justice. In a critique of Governor R N Ravi, Stalin emphasized the DMK's legislative efforts to dismantle societal barriers rooted in caste and tradition.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing critique against individuals who oppose Dravidian ideals, describing it as a potent force against societal oppression and injustice.
On Friday, Stalin contended that this 'sharp weapon' has historically defended against caste-based oppression, promoting social justice across the state.
In what appeared to be an indirect reprimand of Governor R N Ravi amid the Tamil Thai Valthu controversy, Stalin highlighted the DMK's legislative achievements in eradicating caste and tradition barriers.
