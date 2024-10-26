Dravidian Ideals: Shield Against Oppression

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing critique against individuals who oppose Dravidian ideals, describing it as a potent force against societal oppression and injustice.

On Friday, Stalin contended that this 'sharp weapon' has historically defended against caste-based oppression, promoting social justice across the state.

In what appeared to be an indirect reprimand of Governor R N Ravi amid the Tamil Thai Valthu controversy, Stalin highlighted the DMK's legislative achievements in eradicating caste and tradition barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)