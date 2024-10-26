Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves JKPDP: A Shift towards Reform

JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti has announced the complete dissolution of the party's structure. New formations are planned after consulting senior leaders. She also praised the National Conference-Congress alliance's electoral victory in Jammu and Kashmir, which won a decisive mandate, preventing potential political manipulation.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political move, Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), has announced the complete dissolution of the party's current structure, effective immediately. This decision was revealed during a statement at the JKPDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday.

Mufti's announcement follows the assembly elections in the Union Territory held on October 8, where she expressed her support and congratulations to the National Conference-Congress alliance for what she termed the "people's mandate." She emphasized that the decisive result leaves no room for political "tricks" that could undermine the electoral outcome.

The election results saw the National Conference claiming 42 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party securing 29, Congress obtaining 6, and the PDP finishing with 3. Mufti voiced her contentment with the stable government formation, considering the challenges faced since August 2019. She also commended PDP leaders and workers for their relentless campaigning efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

