Sathyan Mokeri Takes on Centre Over Landslide Rehabilitation in Wayanad Bypoll Campaign

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri is campaigning intensively in the Wayanad bypolls, accusing the BJP-led central government of neglecting rehabilitation efforts for landslide victims. Mokeri, running against Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Navya Haridas, highlights the state's Left government initiatives as exemplary and revisits the tragedy's impact on survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:38 IST
Sathyan Mokeri, the LDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, has intensified his campaign by criticizing the BJP-led central government for failing to support landslide rehabilitation in the region. He asserts a negative stance from the Centre on aiding affected communities.

During his campaign, Mokeri interacted with landslide survivors, citing the state government's rehabilitation efforts as a global model. His interactions included meeting Shruti, who tragically lost her family and fiancé in separate incidents shortly after the landslide disaster.

Mokeri, known for tackling agricultural issues, aims to win over voters against Congress's first-time candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's seasoned councillor Navya Haridas. The by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate Wayanad after his previous victory.

