Delhi BJP Chief Hospitalized After Yamuna Protest: Accusations and Counterclaims Intensify

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalized with severe skin irritation and breathing issues after a protest dip in the Yamuna River. The protest targets alleged corruption in the Delhi government's river cleaning efforts, sparking opposition claims regarding industrial waste origins from neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:56 IST
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hispitalised after Yamuna dip. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has been hospitalized after experiencing severe skin irritation and breathing difficulties. This comes just days after he took a protest dip in the Yamuna River, objecting to what he called the Delhi government's mishandling of river cleaning funds.

Sachdeva's actions have brought further criticism from AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj deflected blame for Yamuna's pollution onto industrial waste from Panipat and Sonipat, suggesting the Delhi BJP should take their concerns to Haryana's authorities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena amplified the issue by sharing images of froth on the Yamuna, calling for immediate action and criticizing the ongoing political blame game. As environmental conditions worsen, Delhi's Environment Minister has activated GRAP-II measures to address the city's escalating air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

