Congress Gears Up: 71 Candidates Announced for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Indian National Congress announced its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Highlighting its strategy, the party retained Kailash Gorantyal, Jalna's sitting MLA, and introduced Anuja Kedar, wife of disqualified leader Sunil Kedar, to contest from the Saoner seat.

In a significant move, the party aims to capitalize on its alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to overthrow the current administration, which they brand as corrupt. PCC chief Nana Patole expressed confidence in the MVA's potential to dominate the assembly elections, outshining their previous performance in Lok Sabha.

Senior leaders held discussions at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, where Ramesh Chennithala declared the party's readiness. The announcement follows the release of the first list of 48 candidates, including prominent figures such as Prithviraj Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar.

