Congress Gears Up: 71 Candidates Announced for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress announced its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring 71 candidates. Key highlights include the retention of Kailash Gorantyal and the fielding of Anuja Kedar. The MVA, a coalition with the Congress, is confident of forming the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:05 IST
The Indian National Congress announced its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Highlighting its strategy, the party retained Kailash Gorantyal, Jalna's sitting MLA, and introduced Anuja Kedar, wife of disqualified leader Sunil Kedar, to contest from the Saoner seat.

In a significant move, the party aims to capitalize on its alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to overthrow the current administration, which they brand as corrupt. PCC chief Nana Patole expressed confidence in the MVA's potential to dominate the assembly elections, outshining their previous performance in Lok Sabha.

Senior leaders held discussions at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, where Ramesh Chennithala declared the party's readiness. The announcement follows the release of the first list of 48 candidates, including prominent figures such as Prithviraj Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

