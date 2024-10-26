Controversy Erupts As Allegations of Bribery Cast Shadow Over Maharashtra Polls

In a dramatic prelude to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress State in-charge Ramesh Chennithala alleged on Saturday that substantial sums have been offered to two of their MLAs to switch allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP faction. These claims were made during a press briefing in the national capital.

Chennithala further challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, questioning his silence over such serious allegations, which he insisted fall under the anti-defection law. As the head of the home department, Chennithala argued, the Chief Minister owes it to the populace to clarify the situation.

While underscoring that bribery is a criminal offense, Chennithala noted that no response has yet been received from Ajit Pawar's camp. As the November 20 election date looms, political preparations are intensifying among both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)