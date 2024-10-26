Left Menu

Controversy Erupts As Allegations of Bribery Cast Shadow Over Maharashtra Polls

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, claims crores offered to MLAs to join Ajit Pawar faction, alleges CM Eknath Shinde inaction before state's assembly polls. With elections nearing, both ruling and opposing alliances prepare rigorously for a decisive political contest on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:20 IST
Controversy Erupts As Allegations of Bribery Cast Shadow Over Maharashtra Polls
Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic prelude to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress State in-charge Ramesh Chennithala alleged on Saturday that substantial sums have been offered to two of their MLAs to switch allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP faction. These claims were made during a press briefing in the national capital.

Chennithala further challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, questioning his silence over such serious allegations, which he insisted fall under the anti-defection law. As the head of the home department, Chennithala argued, the Chief Minister owes it to the populace to clarify the situation.

While underscoring that bribery is a criminal offense, Chennithala noted that no response has yet been received from Ajit Pawar's camp. As the November 20 election date looms, political preparations are intensifying among both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024