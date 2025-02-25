Political Maneuvers: Maharashtra NCP (SP) Leader Meets BJP Counterpart
The meeting between Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil and BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule has fueled speculation about Patil's political intentions. The leaders, however, asserted that the discussion was apolitical, focusing only on constituency-related issues. Patil emphasized several local concerns, including land record inaccuracies, during the meeting.
A recent meeting in Mumbai between Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil and BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule has set political circles abuzz with speculation about Patil's stance. Meanwhile, both leaders clarified that politics was off the table during their discussion.
Jayant Patil asserted the meeting was purely about constituency work in Sangli district, with no political matters broached. Accompanied by a delegation, Patil emphasized that their focus was on local issues, particularly online land record inaccuracies.
Despite rumors swirling around Patil's political alignment, he maintained a light-hearted approach, jokingly instructing media to refrain from suggesting BJP's Nitin Gadkari might join NCP (SP), after they shared a stage at another public event.
