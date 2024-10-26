Left Menu

Vice President's Heartfelt Meeting with Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss national development and farmer issues. Accompanied by his wife, Dhankhar spent over an hour with Gowda, offering well wishes for Gowda's wife. Discussions centered on agricultural development due to their shared backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:31 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid a visit to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence on Saturday. The visit focused on major national issues, particularly those impacting farmers across the country.

Accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, the vice president engaged with Gowda for over an hour, highlighting mutual respect and a deep bond shared between the two leaders. Dhankhar took this opportunity to wish Gowda's wife, Chennamma, a swift recovery from her health concerns.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Gowda's son, acknowledged the vice president's heartfelt visit, emphasizing their shared agricultural backgrounds and commitment to addressing agricultural development. Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude for the vice president's supportive gesture, noting it had been a long-time wish fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

