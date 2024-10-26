Left Menu

Michelle Obama's Star Power Joins Kamala Harris in Michigan Campaign Push

Michelle Obama will campaign with Kamala Harris in Michigan, as Donald Trump holds his own rally in the key swing state. The battleground state holds significant importance with its 15 electoral votes. Harris focuses on issues such as abortion rights and unions, contrasting with Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:30 IST
Michelle Obama

In a significant move for the Democratic campaign, Michelle Obama is set to appear alongside presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a rally in Michigan this coming Saturday. This event coincides with Republican contender Donald Trump's campaign rally in the same battleground state.

Michigan, a crucial state with 15 electoral votes up for grabs, is part of the Democrats' strategic 'Blue Wall' which includes Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The election there is tightly contested, with Harris holding a narrow lead over Trump among diverse voter groups including Arab Americans, Muslims, and union workers.

In an effort to sway Michigan voters, both campaigns are drawing on high-profile support. While Michelle Obama adds her influence for the Democrats, musicians and entertainers have rallied for both sides in this tightly contested race, emphasizing the significant impact celebrity endorsements have as Election Day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

