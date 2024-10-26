MNS Leader Aims to Mend Thackeray Rift Amid Election Tensions

Bala Nandgaonkar, a prominent Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, has stated his ambition to unite the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, should the opportunity arise. 'If I get a chance to bring Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together, then I will definitely do it,' he declared.

Nandgaonkar filed his nomination on Friday to contest from the Shivadi assembly seat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, an event attended by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Reminiscing about his political journey, he mentioned his victory in the same constituency 15 years ago, acknowledging the challenges posed by a wave of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi that affected his political standing. 'I am loyal to the Thackeray family,' he reaffirmed to reporters post-nomination.

With the Maharashtra assembly polls looming, the rivalry between political entities intensifies. Notably, amidst the campaign, Sena (UBT) affiliates clashed with Raj Thackeray's convoy, while his supporters retaliated in Thane against Uddhav's vehicle, highlighting ongoing discord. Nandgaonkar stress his deep understanding of local issues, offering a comprehensive blueprint for resolving them, emphasizing inclusivity in his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)