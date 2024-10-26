Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Jigsaw: MVA's Seat Sharing and Election Dynamics

Jayant Patil, Maharashtra president of NCP (SP), stated there's no fixed formula for seat distribution among MVA allies for the upcoming assembly elections. Candidate selection is based on electability. Discussions about seat-sharing among Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue, amidst controversies and criticisms of BJP policies.

Updated: 26-10-2024 18:41 IST
The Maharashtra assembly elections are heating up as Jayant Patil, the state president of NCP (SP), revealed that no definitive seat-sharing formula exists among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. Amid ongoing discussions, candidate viability remains the primary criterion for selection, Patil announced at a recent press conference.

While MVA parties including Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) had plans to contest 85 seats each, the final seat-sharing arrangement remains undecided. The '90-90-90' seat-sharing framework, suggested by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, was addressed by Patil, who downplayed its adherence.

In the political fray, Patil criticized the BJP for derogatory remarks allegedly made by its members, and for mismanagement of farmer interests following unseasonal rainfall. The NCP (SP) leader accused the state government of impulsive decision-making, ignoring the welfare of Maharashtra's agrarian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

