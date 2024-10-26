AAP's Star-Studded Assam By-Election Campaign

Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that its senior leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, will lead the campaign in the Assam by-elections, contrasting with the BJP and Congress who are using local leaders. The by-elections will cover five constituencies due to vacant seats from the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Updated: 26-10-2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to make a significant impact in the Assam by-elections with a campaign led by top national figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Bhagwant Mann. This strategic move marks a stark contrast to the BJP and Congress, which have primarily relied on local leaders.

The upcoming by-elections in Assam will take place in the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri assembly constituencies. These elections are necessary as the seats became vacant after representatives won positions in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, with state leadership at the forefront, has decided to contest three out of the five available seats, allowing its allies AGP and UPPL to run for one seat each.

In comparison, the Congress party has a roster of 40 star campaigners dominated by state leaders, though it also includes significant figures like Jitendra Singh and Prithviraj Sathe. Meanwhile, the AAP has named 28 national leaders among its 40 star campaigners, showcasing its commitment by fielding two candidates in the five contested seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

