Samajwadi Party Calls for Fairness in Kundarki Bypolls

Ahead of the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party is demanding the transfer of three officials in Moradabad to ensure a free and fair bypoll in Kundarki. The SP alleges that these officials are biased towards the BJP and could manipulate the election process.

Lucknow | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:03 IST
  India
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has raised concerns ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, demanding a shake-up in Moradabad's key administrative posts to ensure an unbiased voting process. The SP has specifically targeted divisional commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, Kundarki police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Sehrawat, and district supply officer Ajay Pratap Singh, urging their immediate transfer.

In a memorandum to the state's chief electoral officer, SP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Shyam Lal Pal prompted action, highlighting that Singh's prolonged tenure has allegedly influenced past elections. Additionally, they claim Sehrawat has intimidated local leaders to favor the BJP, while Ajay Singh is accused of coercing ration dealers for votes.

Elections are slated for November 13 across nine constituencies, with the SP fielding candidates in each. Citing instances of undue pressure tactics, the party insists that a fair election in Kundarki is impossible without these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

