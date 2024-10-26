Congress Unveils Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The Congress party released its third list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, featuring senior leader Manikrao Thakare.

With this latest list, the Congress has now declared a total of 87 candidates for the upcoming election on November 20, which covers 288 assembly seats. Discussions for seat-sharing with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue.

Key candidates include former state Congress chief Manikrao Thakare for Digras constituency, Nanded South's MLA Mohanrao Hambarde retained, while Kolhapur North MLA Jayashri Jadhav is replaced by Rajesh Latkar. Other notable entries are Nivruttirao Kamble and Lakhibhau Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)