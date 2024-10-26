Congress Unveils Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
The Congress party has announced its third list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, bringing the total to 87 candidates declared so far. Senior leader Manikrao Thakare is among those fielded. Seat-sharing discussions with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party released its third list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, featuring senior leader Manikrao Thakare.
With this latest list, the Congress has now declared a total of 87 candidates for the upcoming election on November 20, which covers 288 assembly seats. Discussions for seat-sharing with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue.
Key candidates include former state Congress chief Manikrao Thakare for Digras constituency, Nanded South's MLA Mohanrao Hambarde retained, while Kolhapur North MLA Jayashri Jadhav is replaced by Rajesh Latkar. Other notable entries are Nivruttirao Kamble and Lakhibhau Jadhav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.
There is no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM: Maharashtra CM at Dussehra rally in Mumbai.
BJP is like Kauravas, smacks of arrogance: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally.
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Mumbai Dussehra rally.
Tragedy Strikes: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai