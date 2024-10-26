Left Menu

Congress Unveils Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The Congress party has announced its third list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, bringing the total to 87 candidates declared so far. Senior leader Manikrao Thakare is among those fielded. Seat-sharing discussions with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:30 IST
Congress Unveils Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party released its third list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, featuring senior leader Manikrao Thakare.

With this latest list, the Congress has now declared a total of 87 candidates for the upcoming election on November 20, which covers 288 assembly seats. Discussions for seat-sharing with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue.

Key candidates include former state Congress chief Manikrao Thakare for Digras constituency, Nanded South's MLA Mohanrao Hambarde retained, while Kolhapur North MLA Jayashri Jadhav is replaced by Rajesh Latkar. Other notable entries are Nivruttirao Kamble and Lakhibhau Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024