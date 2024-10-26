Georgia's Election Turmoil: A Nation at a Crossroads

Georgia finds itself at a political crossroads as conflicting claims of victory emerge from its national election. The ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, declared a win, while opposition factions insist they achieved a majority, setting the stage for potential unrest.

According to initial results, with 70% of precincts counted, Georgian Dream secured 53% of the vote. However, pro-opposition exit polls provide a sharply contrasting picture, highlighting significant gains for their candidates.

This election is seen as pivotal for Georgia's geopolitical future. The ruling party's widening ties with Russia have drawn criticism from Western allies, yet the opposition sees itself as the torchbearer for a European-oriented future.

