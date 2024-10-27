London Erupts in Protests Over Tommy Robinson's Arrest

Thousands of supporters of the jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson surged through London in protest on Saturday, while anti-racism demonstrators held a counter-rally nearby. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, organized by Robinson himself, called for his release following his arrest on contempt of court charges.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is known for founding the nationalist and anti-Islamist English Defense League. His influence in Britain's far-right circles remains significant, as he has been accused of inciting protests that escalated into violence across England and Northern Ireland earlier this summer.

The marches saw a separate demonstration by families of individuals who died in police custody, aligning somewhat with the anti-racism ideology. The police reported multiple arrests related to assaults and racially aggravated public disorder offenses during the rallies. Robinson is due for a court hearing over alleged libel against a Syrian refugee.

(With inputs from agencies.)