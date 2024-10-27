Left Menu

NPP Faces Challenges Post-Election Victory

Sri Lanka's ruling National People’s Power (NPP) party secured a win in the Southern Province local council elections, marking its initial electoral test after the presidential victory. Despite the win, the NPP faces the challenge of forming a coalition amid declining vote percentages since the presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:43 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The ruling National People’s Power (NPP) party in Sri Lanka achieved victory in the Southern Province's local council election, marking a crucial electoral test following its recent presidential triumph.

The Elpitiya local council elections resulted in the NPP securing 15 out of 30 seats. However, to run the council effectively, the NPP may need to form a coalition with opposition parties, as they hold the other half of the seats.

Significantly, the party has seen a drop in its vote percentage from the presidential election, raising concerns about its political strategy. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is pursuing an IMF bailout while preparing for upcoming parliamentary elections in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

