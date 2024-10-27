Harris and Walz Power Through Final Campaign Blitz

In an all-out final push before Election Day, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are set to traverse the nation, touching down in seven critical battleground states. With Election Day looming on November 5, they're leaving no stone unturned.

Harris will begin her Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church and making stops at a barbershop, a Puerto Rican eatery, and a youth basketball center. On the same day, her running mate, Tim Walz, will campaign through Wisconsin before a joint rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, featuring singer Maggie Rogers.

Walz and Harris will continue their separate campaigns across states like Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona throughout the week, amassing support with performances from artists such as Mumford & Sons and various Latin bands.

(With inputs from agencies.)