Harris and Walz Power Through Final Campaign Blitz

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will traverse seven crucial battleground states in a last-ditch campaign effort before the presidential elections. Their itineraries include key rallies and public appearances featuring prominent music acts to galvanize voters and build momentum ahead of the November 5 Election Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:05 IST
In an all-out final push before Election Day, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are set to traverse the nation, touching down in seven critical battleground states. With Election Day looming on November 5, they're leaving no stone unturned.

Harris will begin her Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church and making stops at a barbershop, a Puerto Rican eatery, and a youth basketball center. On the same day, her running mate, Tim Walz, will campaign through Wisconsin before a joint rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, featuring singer Maggie Rogers.

Walz and Harris will continue their separate campaigns across states like Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona throughout the week, amassing support with performances from artists such as Mumford & Sons and various Latin bands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

