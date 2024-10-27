Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Eyes MVA Alliance Amid Electoral Tensions in Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is aiming for an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for Maharashtra elections, with alternative plans to contest select seats if talks falter. Amid criticism of BJP's election tactics, party tensions come to the fore as Congress advances its candidate list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:15 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the party's intention to pursue an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra Assembly election. Yadav pointed out that should alliance negotiations fail, the SP would contest in specific seats without undermining the MVA.

Addressing queries about the potential exclusion of his party, Yadav remarked that the reasons for any perceived neglect should be directed at those overlooking the SP. He noted that the Maharashtra president of the Samajwadi Party would make final decisions on seat contests, underscoring that initial efforts are focused on forming an alliance.

Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it relies on officials rather than party workers to fight elections, which he claims signals a likely defeat. Meanwhile, SP's Maharashtra Chief Abu Azmi expressed worries about possible 'betrayal' similar to previous terms, signaling readiness to contest independently if required. Concurrently, Congress continues its electoral preparations, releasing a third list of candidates as major alliances gear up for the upcoming polls on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

