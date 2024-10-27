Japan's Political Shake-Up: Coalition Faces Uncertainty in Parliamentary Majority

Japan's ruling coalition stands on shaky ground as exit polls from Sunday's general election indicate a potential loss of parliamentary majority. This development raises questions about the future government of the world's fourth-largest economy.

According to NHK, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, along with its junior partner Komeito, is anticipated to secure 174 to 254 of the 465 seats in Japan's lower house of parliament. Main opposition forces like the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) are poised to make gains.

The speculated outcome may lead to complex power-sharing agreements, increasing political uncertainty amid Japan's economic challenges and East Asian security tensions. These elections align closely with the U.S. polls, affecting international dynamics given the countries' long-standing alliance.

