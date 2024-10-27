Japan's Political Shake-Up: Coalition Faces Uncertainty in Parliamentary Majority
Japan's ruling coalition faces losing its parliamentary majority according to exit polls, which could lead to political instability. The LDP and Komeito are expected to win fewer seats, and opposition parties may gain strength, causing potential power-sharing deals and impacting economic and security policies.
Japan's ruling coalition stands on shaky ground as exit polls from Sunday's general election indicate a potential loss of parliamentary majority. This development raises questions about the future government of the world's fourth-largest economy.
According to NHK, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, along with its junior partner Komeito, is anticipated to secure 174 to 254 of the 465 seats in Japan's lower house of parliament. Main opposition forces like the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) are poised to make gains.
The speculated outcome may lead to complex power-sharing agreements, increasing political uncertainty amid Japan's economic challenges and East Asian security tensions. These elections align closely with the U.S. polls, affecting international dynamics given the countries' long-standing alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Om Birla Leads India at 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva
Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
UAE and Germany Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation at IPU Assembly
Diverse Voices Shape Parliamentary Debate on Waqf Bill
Congress Raises Concerns Over Karnataka's Tax Devolution in Parliament