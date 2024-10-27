Left Menu

Congress Announces New Candidates for Maharashtra Elections

Congress released a new list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, amending its previous roster. Notable changes include Ashok Jadhav replacing Sachin Sawant in Andheri (west) and Lahu Shewale replacing Madhukar Deshmukh in Aurangabad east. The party has declared 99 candidates in total.

On Sunday, Congress unveiled an updated roster featuring 14 new candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections set for November 20. This list also includes two replacements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

The total declared candidates by Congress now stand at 99. Key replacements involve Sachin Sawant being replaced by former MLA Ashok Jadhav for the Andheri (west) constituency in Mumbai, and Lahu Shewale stepping in for Madhukar Deshmukh from the Aurangabad east seat.

Other notable candidates include Pravin Kakade from Warora in Chandrapur district, while Sanjay Meshram has been put forward for the Umred seat following Raju Parve's departure from Congress to join the Shiv Sena in contesting the Ramtek Lok Sabha elections.

