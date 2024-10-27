Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir on ‘Black Day’
Pakistan's leaders, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated their commitment to supporting Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination. Marking 'Kashmir Black Day', they condemned India's actions in Jammu and Kashmir. India maintains that the region is an integral part of the country.
27-10-2024
On Sunday, Pakistan's top leaders reiterated their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued statements on what they call 'Kashmir Black Day', condemning India's actions and pledging continued support.
The longstanding issue escalated after India's 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, a move Pakistan has consistently opposed.
