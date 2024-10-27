Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir on ‘Black Day’

On Sunday, Pakistan's top leaders reiterated their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued statements on what they call 'Kashmir Black Day', condemning India's actions and pledging continued support.

The longstanding issue escalated after India's 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, a move Pakistan has consistently opposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)