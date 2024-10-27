Turbulent Waters: Japan's Political Landscape Faces Major Shake-up

In a significant shift in Japanese politics, exit polls from Sunday's general election suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition may lose its parliamentary majority. Such an outcome could prompt a scramble among parties to form a government.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), conservative and historically dominant, faces challenges due to a prolonged political funding scandal. The party's promise to clean up its finances wasn't enough to retain full voter trust, with seat projections ranging between 153 and 219, far below the 233 needed for a majority.

On the opposition front, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is poised to double its seats, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with the LDP. The Japan Innovation Party and Democratic Party for the People also showed gains, indicating a volatile political environment.

