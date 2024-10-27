Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: Japan's Political Landscape Faces Major Shake-up

Japan's ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may lose its majority in parliament according to exit polls from Sunday's general election. The Liberal Democratic Party, plagued by a funding scandal, could see seat losses, while the opposition gains momentum with the Constitutional Democratic Party poised to double its seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:48 IST
Turbulent Waters: Japan's Political Landscape Faces Major Shake-up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift in Japanese politics, exit polls from Sunday's general election suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition may lose its parliamentary majority. Such an outcome could prompt a scramble among parties to form a government.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), conservative and historically dominant, faces challenges due to a prolonged political funding scandal. The party's promise to clean up its finances wasn't enough to retain full voter trust, with seat projections ranging between 153 and 219, far below the 233 needed for a majority.

On the opposition front, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is poised to double its seats, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with the LDP. The Japan Innovation Party and Democratic Party for the People also showed gains, indicating a volatile political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024