Lithuania's Social Democrats Claim Victory Amid Economic and Security Concerns

The opposition Social Democrats have emerged victorious in Lithuania's parliamentary elections, driven by public discontent over living costs and security threats from Russia. The party has committed to upholding the state's defense budget while criticizing the outgoing government for raising taxes to support it.

With 52 seats secured in the 141-member assembly, the center-left group leads against the ruling Homeland Union Party, which is set to take second place with 28 seats. Lithuania's electoral system involves a mix of popular voting and district-based run-off votes that occurred this past Sunday.

SD leader Vilija Blinkeviciute did not confirm if she would pursue the prime minister position, focusing instead on forming a coalition with For Lithuania and The Farmers and Greens Union. Tensions over economic inequality, public services, and national security loomed large throughout the campaign.

