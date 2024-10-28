Left Menu

Lithuania's Social Democrats Claim Victory Amid Economic and Security Concerns

The opposition Social Democrats won Lithuania's parliamentary elections, criticizing the center-right government's tax policies and vowing to maintain defense spending. With 52 seats, they aim for a majority coalition with For Lithuania and The Farmers and Greens Union, amid economic and national security concerns triggered by neighboring Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 03:24 IST
Lithuania's Social Democrats Claim Victory Amid Economic and Security Concerns

The opposition Social Democrats have emerged victorious in Lithuania's parliamentary elections, driven by public discontent over living costs and security threats from Russia. The party has committed to upholding the state's defense budget while criticizing the outgoing government for raising taxes to support it.

With 52 seats secured in the 141-member assembly, the center-left group leads against the ruling Homeland Union Party, which is set to take second place with 28 seats. Lithuania's electoral system involves a mix of popular voting and district-based run-off votes that occurred this past Sunday.

SD leader Vilija Blinkeviciute did not confirm if she would pursue the prime minister position, focusing instead on forming a coalition with For Lithuania and The Farmers and Greens Union. Tensions over economic inequality, public services, and national security loomed large throughout the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024