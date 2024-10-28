U.S. Urges Investigation into Georgia's Disputed Election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday that the United States is backing calls from international observers for a comprehensive investigation into election-related violations in Georgia. The nation faces heightened tensions as the president demanded protests after the controversial election results.

Blinken emphasized the need for Georgia's political leaders to adhere to the rule of law. He urged them to repeal legislation that diminishes fundamental freedoms and collaboratively address issues within the electoral process.

The electoral commission in Georgia has declared that the ruling party won the parliamentary election held on Saturday, further intensifying the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)