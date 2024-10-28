Left Menu

U.S. Urges Investigation into Georgia's Disputed Election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a comprehensive investigation into claims of election-related violations in Georgia. He encouraged Georgian leaders to uphold the rule of law and amend legislation that compromises freedoms while addressing electoral process deficiencies. The ruling party reportedly won the election.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday that the United States is backing calls from international observers for a comprehensive investigation into election-related violations in Georgia. The nation faces heightened tensions as the president demanded protests after the controversial election results.

Blinken emphasized the need for Georgia's political leaders to adhere to the rule of law. He urged them to repeal legislation that diminishes fundamental freedoms and collaboratively address issues within the electoral process.

The electoral commission in Georgia has declared that the ruling party won the parliamentary election held on Saturday, further intensifying the political climate.

