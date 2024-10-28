Political Shake-up in Japan: Uncertainty Looms for Future Leadership

Japan's political landscape was thrown into uncertainty on Monday, following a significant voter backlash against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's scandal-tainted ruling coalition. The election results left no party with a clear mandate, pushing the yen currency to a three-month low as analysts expect prolonged political negotiations.

Amid this turmoil, Japan grapples with economic headwinds and a tense regional security situation. The ruling coalition, composed of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and junior partner Komeito, saw their parliamentary seats drastically reduced, while the main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), made significant gains but still fell short of a majority.

The fate of Ishiba's leadership hangs in the balance, and smaller parties who gained seats may play crucial roles in coalition talks. Observers note that forming a stable government quickly is critical as the nation confronts pressing economic and security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)