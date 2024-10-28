Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Uncertainty

The yen experienced a significant drop on Monday, hitting a three-month low as Japan's ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in recent elections, potentially stalling future interest rate increases.

This political shift saw the yen decline by 1%, both against the dollar and the euro, reaching its weakest level since late July. The coalition's shortfall has sparked concerns about Japan entering another phase of political instability.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is on track for its largest monthly gain in over two years, supported by strong economic indicators and expectations of Donald Trump's potential presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)