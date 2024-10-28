Left Menu

NCP Unveils Final Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, announced its list of 49 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The selections were made in three phases following parliamentary board meetings. Notable candidates include Sana Malik and Zeeshan Siddiqui. The elections will be held on November 20.

Ajit Pawar flags off the LED vehicles for Maharashtra Assembly polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday unveiled its list of 49 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November 20. According to the party's chief national spokesperson, Brijmohan Srivastav, the comprehensive list was finalized during a series of parliamentary board meetings.

At the helm of this candidate selection process was NCP National President Ajit Pawar, alongside key figures such as National Working President Praful Patel and State President Sunil Tatkare. The board first disclosed 38 candidates, advancing with seven more in a second phase, and capped off with four additional names.

Sana Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, and Zeeshan Siddiqui, offspring of the late Baba Siddiqui, are among the highlighted candidates eyeing the Anushakti Nagar and Bandra East constituencies respectively. Former BJP leaders Nishikant Patil and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil, who recently joined NCP, are also listed as nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

