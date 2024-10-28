Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: GERB Wins Yet Faces Coalition Challenges

In a pivotal parliamentary election held on Sunday, Bulgaria's center-right GERB party emerged victorious, securing 26.08% of the votes. However, the party will need to collaborate with another political entity to form a stable government.

The preliminary outcome, based on partial results from the state election commission, placed the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party in second place with 14.76%, followed by the ultra-nationalist Revival party with 13.8%. This election, the seventh in just four years, was necessitated by political deadlock.

GERB's leader Boyko Borissov has expressed gratitude to the voters and affirmed intentions to form a new government without the Revival party. The nation requires stable governance to enhance EU fund utilization and progress towards euro adoption, an urgency underscored by public apprehension regarding continued political uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)