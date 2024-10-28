Left Menu

Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: GERB Wins Yet Faces Coalition Challenges

Bulgaria's GERB party secured victory in the recent parliamentary elections, but faces the challenge of forming a coalition government. Preliminary results gave GERB 26.08% of the vote, ahead of the We Continue the Change party. The country seeks stability to improve infrastructure and advance euro adoption plans.

In a pivotal parliamentary election held on Sunday, Bulgaria's center-right GERB party emerged victorious, securing 26.08% of the votes. However, the party will need to collaborate with another political entity to form a stable government.

The preliminary outcome, based on partial results from the state election commission, placed the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party in second place with 14.76%, followed by the ultra-nationalist Revival party with 13.8%. This election, the seventh in just four years, was necessitated by political deadlock.

GERB's leader Boyko Borissov has expressed gratitude to the voters and affirmed intentions to form a new government without the Revival party. The nation requires stable governance to enhance EU fund utilization and progress towards euro adoption, an urgency underscored by public apprehension regarding continued political uncertainty.

