Switzerland and EU Edge Closer to Agreement Amid Immigration Hurdles

Switzerland and the European Union are making strides in their efforts to update bilateral relations, according to Swiss President Viola Amherd. While progress has been seen in institutional areas and state aid, immigration remains a sticking point with no consensus reached as of yet.

President Amherd, speaking to reporters in Bern, highlighted the advancements in negotiations thus far, but stressed the need for positions to align further, especially concerning immigration matters.

The Swiss government is keen on concluding this deal by the end of the year, coinciding with the conclusion of Amherd's one-year term. Previous attempts were derailed due to sovereignty concerns, marking this endeavor as crucial.

