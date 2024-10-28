Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Gears Up for Fifth Term with Strategic NDA Meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting with NDA partners to ensure coordination for the upcoming state assembly elections. Leaders from various parties discussed strategies to maintain dominance and counter opposition coalitions. Kumar expressed gratitude towards the central government for its support, aiming for a victory in 2025.

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is setting the stage for a fifth consecutive term. On Monday, he organized a crucial meeting with the ruling NDA coalition partners at his residence. This gathering aimed to solidify coordination as they gear up for the state assembly polls scheduled next year.

The meeting witnessed participation from all five NDA partners, including BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and the JD(U). Emerging from the session, leaders revealed that Kumar insisted on maintaining regular interactions throughout districts and assembly constituencies.

Kumar, expressing gratitude for the central government's substantial support, urged leaders to highlight state progress since the NDA's ascension. Plans are underway to achieve a '200 plus' tally in the 243-member assembly, bolstered by widespread enthusiasm among NDA leaders following the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

