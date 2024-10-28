Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Connection with Wayanad's Christian Community

Priyanka Gandhi recounts receiving rosaries from both an elderly woman in Wayanad and Mother Teresa in her youth, emphasizing her bond with the Christian community. This narrative comes amidst criticism from the Church about the Congress's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, with the Church voicing concerns over property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:58 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Connection with Wayanad's Christian Community
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During her Wayanad by-election campaign, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi shared an emotional memory of receiving a rosary from an elderly local woman, Thresia, drawing parallels to a similar gift from Mother Teresa in her youth. This story, narrated during a campaign speech, highlights Gandhi's efforts to connect with the Christian community.

Gandhi recounted a touching visit to Thresia's home, where she felt embraced like family and received a rosary intended for her mother, Sonia Gandhi. This moment also reminded her of Mother Teresa's gesture following her father's death.

These recollections were delivered amidst growing Christian resentment over Congress's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Syro-Malabar Church criticized the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF for not addressing grievances related to the bill, citing concerns over ancestral property claims by the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024