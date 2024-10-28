Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Connection with Wayanad's Christian Community
Priyanka Gandhi recounts receiving rosaries from both an elderly woman in Wayanad and Mother Teresa in her youth, emphasizing her bond with the Christian community. This narrative comes amidst criticism from the Church about the Congress's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, with the Church voicing concerns over property rights.
- Country:
- India
During her Wayanad by-election campaign, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi shared an emotional memory of receiving a rosary from an elderly local woman, Thresia, drawing parallels to a similar gift from Mother Teresa in her youth. This story, narrated during a campaign speech, highlights Gandhi's efforts to connect with the Christian community.
Gandhi recounted a touching visit to Thresia's home, where she felt embraced like family and received a rosary intended for her mother, Sonia Gandhi. This moment also reminded her of Mother Teresa's gesture following her father's death.
These recollections were delivered amidst growing Christian resentment over Congress's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Syro-Malabar Church criticized the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF for not addressing grievances related to the bill, citing concerns over ancestral property claims by the Waqf Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Opposition Boycotts India’s Waqf Amendment Bill Meeting
Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Fiery Debates Ignite Over Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliamentary Committee
Waqf Amendment Bill Meeting Erupts in Controversy
Controversial Proposal: Waqf Amendment Bill Gains Momentum Amid Opposing Views