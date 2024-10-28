Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Connection with Wayanad's Christian Community

During her Wayanad by-election campaign, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi shared an emotional memory of receiving a rosary from an elderly local woman, Thresia, drawing parallels to a similar gift from Mother Teresa in her youth. This story, narrated during a campaign speech, highlights Gandhi's efforts to connect with the Christian community.

Gandhi recounted a touching visit to Thresia's home, where she felt embraced like family and received a rosary intended for her mother, Sonia Gandhi. This moment also reminded her of Mother Teresa's gesture following her father's death.

These recollections were delivered amidst growing Christian resentment over Congress's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Syro-Malabar Church criticized the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF for not addressing grievances related to the bill, citing concerns over ancestral property claims by the Waqf Board.

