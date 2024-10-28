NCP(SP) Announces Candidates for Maharashtra Elections as Deadline Nears

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) unveiled its fourth list of candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, announcing seven new names. This brings the total number of declared candidates by the party to 83.

Among the prominent changes is the replacement of controversial former state home minister Anil Deshmukh with his son, Salil Deshmukh, in the Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur district. Anil Deshmukh, entangled in a money laundering case, sought to secure the position for his son.

Additional candidates include Prabhakar Gharge and Arunadevi Pisal, among others, with significant electoral battles expected against BJP incumbents in various regions. The NCP (SP) operates in this election as a coalition partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)